Police: Pregnant woman, 9-year-old son killed in Berks County floodwaters

BERKS COUNTY, Pa. — A pregnant woman and her son died Thursday when their vehicle was swept away by floodwaters in Douglass Township, according to police.

Pamela Snyder, 31, and Preston Dray, 9, were traveling along Pine Forge Road when Snyder attempted to drive through the flooded roadway. Police say Snyder’s vehicle was immediately overcome with the raging waters and began flooding the vehicle, in which she called 911.

Police attempted to reach the vehicle but efforts were unsuccessful as the current started to float their vehicles.

A water rescue team and a State Police helicopter began searching the area — the Berks SAR drone team also assisted in the search.

Police say Snyder’s vehicle was eventually located along the Manatawny Creek bed, approximately 1/2 mile downstream from where the original 911 call was made.

Snyder, who was eight months pregnant, and her son were recovered by divers.