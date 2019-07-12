Police seek help in identifying armed bank robber in Susquehanna Township

DAUPHIN COUNTY — Susquehanna Township Police are trying to determine the identity of the suspect in an armed bank robbery that occurred July 6 on the 4400 block of Oakhurst Blvd in Harrisburg.

According to police, the suspect entered the bank at about 1 p.m., wearing dark pants, a grey hooded sweatshirt, and a green camouflage mask. The suspect displayed a gun and demanded cash, police say.

After receiving an undisclosed amount of money, the robber fled the scene in a black Kia sedan.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact Det. Meier at (717) 909-9246 or smeier@susquehannatwp.com. A cash reward is available for information leading to an arrest.