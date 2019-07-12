Police seek help in identifying suspected shoplifter at Harrisburg Giant

DAUPHIN COUNTY — Lower Paxton Township Police are seeking help in identifying a suspected shoplifter.

According to police, on July 7 at about 11:20 a.m., the pictured suspect entered a Giant Food Store on the 4200 block of Union Deposit Road in Harrisburg and removed more than $400 worth of groceries without paying.

Anyone with information on his identity is asked to contact Lower Paxton Township Police Officer Zethan Weary at (717) 657-5656 or via email at zweary@lowerpaxton-pa.gov, referencing Incident No. 19-0012327.