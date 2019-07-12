× State introduces new, interactive map to Pennsylvania county and community fairs

HARRISBURG — Pennsylvania has 107 county and community fairs across the state each year, and a new, interactive online map can help you find them all, the state Department of Agriculture announced Friday.

“Memories are made at Pennsylvania fairs,” said Secretary of Agriculture Russell Redding said Friday in a press release. “They’re family-focused celebrations of community and, at their heart, fairs feature agriculture. Explore our map, and then explore our fairs.”

The mobile device-friendly map allows users to search for fairs by distance from their location, or to filter fairs by county, date range, or both.

Each fair entry includes dates, a website link, and driving directions.

Adults and children alike can also enter their best products of home and garden in their local fair, Redding added. Fairs publish premium guides that outline contest guidelines and information on how to enter classes like woodworking, needlework, clothing, flowers, fruits, vegetables, wine, and baked goods.

Often, entry isn’t limited to competitors from inside the county – those from beyond its borders can enter, too.

“Be part of the tradition that celebrates the art behind the products that we make,” Redding said. “The blue ribbon you could earn is a wonderful memento and the premium money accompanying it can buy you a good, refreshing, handmade milkshake. But the memories and camaraderie may be the best result of participating in your fair.”

Visit www.agriculture.pa.gov/fairs to view the map and find a fair. The interactive map joins the annual printed fair guide, available at travel plazas, fairs, and legislative offices, and on the same website by searching “fair guide.”