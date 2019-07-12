Sunshine is back and we can look forward to a perfect poolside weekend!

PERFECT FRIDAY EVENING: After a drenching Thursday, high pressure slides in tonight and kicks the last of the cloud cover out of the area. Temperatures this afternoon warmed into the upper 80s and it was a perfect afternoon! It’s been a bit on the breezy side, but as high pressure nudges in we will calm down. With clearing skies and calm winds tonight temperatures should drop off nicely into the mid 60s and maybe even some low 60s. Dew points have tumbled down into the mid 60s making for a much more comfortable day. It feels much less humid outside and the weekend should follow the same trend! It’s going to be a great one to spend outdoors.

POOLSIDE WEEKEND: Get ready for a hot and dry weekend with plenty of opportunities to spend outdoors. If you don’t mind a little bit of heat, it should be a beautiful weekend. Temperatures both Saturday and Sunday will hang right around 90 degrees with comfortable humidity. Dew points may rise a little bit on Sunday ahead of a cold front, but it should still feel comfortable for the most part. Plenty of sunshine expected for Saturday, with a bit more cloud cover Sunday. As the cold front swings through on Sunday, there is a very minor chance we could see a stray storm, but that chance is extremely low. Both days will be perfect to spend by the pool and soaking in the sunshine!

NICE DRY STRETCH AHEAD: After dealing with storms and flooding this week, we can look forward to a nice dry stretch in the coming days! All weekend, plus Monday will remain dry! As dew points begin to climb back up the humidity ladder towards the middle of the next work week, some minor storm chances return. Tuesday and Wednesday look like they could feature a couple of storms, but the better chance for any stormy weather will likely be Thursday. Temperatures really skyrocket next week as well with plenty of 90s on the board!

Stay “Weather Smart” with the Fox 43 Weather Team all week long!

Have a fantastic Friday!

– Meteorologist Jessica Pash