Teenager to stand trial in death of man in York City

Posted 3:37 PM, July 12, 2019, by

YORK — A teenage boy will stand trial in the death of a man in York City, court documents show.

Christopher Johnson, 14, is accused of killing Antonio Navarro-Garcia on May 2.

Johnson allegedly shot Navarro-Garcia in the first block of South Belvidere Street. The victim was found dead inside a vehicle in the 200 block of South Pershing Avenue.

Johnson faces charges of criminal homicide, aggravated assault, recklessly endangering another person, possession of a firearm by a minor, firearms not to be carried without a license and criminal attempt – criminal homicide, according to court documents.

