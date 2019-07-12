× Two men accused of Thursday night carjacking in York

YORK — York City Police announced Friday that two arrests have been made in a suspected carjacking that occurred Thursday night on the 600 block of Madison Avenue.

Jaliel Williams, 18, and Michael Whitt, 19, both of York, are charged with robbery of a motor vehicle and firearms offenses in the case, according to police. Williams also had an outstanding bench warrant, and Whitt had six outstanding warrants, police say.

The incident occurred around 6:30 p.m., police say. The victim reported that she arrived home and was exiting her vehicle when two men approached and demanded the keys to her car. One of the men pointed a handgun at the victim, police say. The victim told police she complied, and the men left in her vehicle, according to police.

Police say officers began searching for the victim’s vehicle, and located it at about 9:27 p.m. in the area of Roosevelt Avenue. Two men, later identified as Williams and Whitt, were seen inside, police say. Officers attempted to stop the vehicle, but the car fled and a short police chase ensued, according to police.

Police say the vehicle was stopped in the area of Philadelphia and Newberry streets, where the suspects were apprehended.

Williams was driving the car, according to police, and Whitt was in the passenger seat. A search of the vehicle uncovered a 9mm handgun in the cup holder in the center console, according to police.

Police say they later determined that the handgun had been reported stolen.