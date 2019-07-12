× U.S. Women’s Open Champion forms educational foundation with Lancaster Country Club

LANCASTER COUNTY – The 2015 U.S. Women’s Open was her first major tournament in the United States. South Korean golfer In Gee Chun ended up lifting the championship trophy on the 18th green at Lancaster Country Club. She felt the love that day from the crowd and has formed a special connection with LCC and the surrounding community because of that support.

She spent the past couple of days in Lancaster County playing some golf but more importantly, donating and raising money for the Lancaster Country Club In Gee Chun Educational Foundation. The foundation benefits club employees and their families. Last year was the first for the foundation. Six scholarships totaling $26,000 were awarded. In year two, $60,000 in scholarships were handed out, $30,000 of that amount donated by In Gee.

"I was so surprised," she exclaimed. "I think I received love from the Lancaster community so this is my way of giving back in a small way to them."

"In Gee is remaining steadfastly committed to being part of this and what we are doing in the community," explained Garth Sprecher. Garth is the President of the Lancaster Country Club In Gee Chun Educational Foundation. "I think we are just scratching the surface and I think there are bigger and better things to happen."