York County man accused of stealing Xbox console, throwing it into swimming pool during domestic dispute

YORK COUNTY — A 24-year-old Spring Grove man has been charged with criminal trespass, theft, and criminal mischief after police say he broke into a woman’s home, stole an Xbox, threw it into a swimming pool, and damaged two Xbox games in a domestic incident Thursday night.

Dakota Ashtin Warner, of the 100 block of Pleasant Street, was charged by police after the victim, the mother of his children, reported that he entered the South East Street she and the children were staying at without her permission. Warner was there to see the children per their custody agreement, the victim reported, but normally he picked them up at a nearby park or at the Southwestern Regional Police Station, according to the criminal complaint.

On Thursday, the victim told police, Warner was allegedly angry about a photo the victim had posted on social media. He did not comply with her request that he leave the home, but instead removed an Xbox 1 game console and two games from the TV stand in the living room. He took the device outside and threw it into a swimming pool and bent the two games, making the device and the games inoperable, police say.

The victim told police she locked herself in a room inside the home, and Warner allegedly returned and began kicking the door.

The victim then called police, according to the complaint.

The gaming console and two video games are valued at $410, police say.