× Man stabbed during argument in York

YORK, Pa. — A man was taken to the hospital after his girlfriend stabbed him multiple times during an argument, according to police.

Around 2:47 a.m. Saturday, York City Police responded to the 500 block of West Market Street for a reported domestic dispute.

Police say the victim, a 19-year-old man, was at his house with his girlfriend Le’Voyzanae Graham, 19, when an argument started.

The victim said Graham allegedly grabbed a knife during the argument and stabbed him in his left hand, right upper arm, and right calf.

Police say the victim also had scratches and bite marks.

After the altercation, Graham fled in a maroon car, according to police.

The victim was taken to the hospital and is in stable condition.

Police have issued a warrant for Graham for aggravated assault, simple assault, and recklessly endangering another person.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the York City Police Department at 717-846-1234 or 717-849-2219, with reference to incident number 19030667.