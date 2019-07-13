× Pennsylvania Republicans elect Lawrence Tabas as chairman

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — Republican State Committee members have elected Lawrence Tabas chairman of the Republican Party of Pennsylvania this afternoon, according to the Pa. GOP Communications Department.

Tabas succeeds Val DiGiorgio who stepped down two weeks ago.

“The Pennsylvania Republican Party is unified … and we’re in this fight to win. I look forward to working hand-in-hand with the Trump campaign throughout my term,” Tabas said in a press release.

Tabas is a resident of Philadelphia and has served as the state committee’s legal counsel in past years.

Tabas graduated from the University of Pennsylvania and received a law degree from Georgetown University

Great show of unity today in Hershey as the @PAGOP unanimously elected Lawrence Tabas as Chairman! Bernie Comfort, who nominated Tabas, will serve as @realDonaldTrump’s PA campaign chair! #MAGA #KAG pic.twitter.com/UST79qNRpu — PA GOP (@PAGOP) July 13, 2019