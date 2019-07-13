Perfect poolside weekend with plenty of sunshine and hot temps!

HUMIDITY DROPPING: A cold front crossed through the area late Thursday night bringing some relief from the unbearably humid conditions we saw all of last week. We started off the weekend on a comfortable note with dew points down into the low 60s and temperatures in the mid to upper 80s this afternoon. Bright and sunny skies dominated the first half of the weekend, and although there will likely be some more cloud cover Sunday — no rain is in the forecast. Another cold front will swing through Sunday, allowing our dew points to drop again for late Sunday and the start of the new work week. Temperatures will cool off slightly, but quickly rebound with plenty of 90s likely next week.

90S GALORE NEXT WEEK: We already checked off our first heat wave of the season and we may be dealing with another one next week! The coolest day over the next 7 days looks to be Monday, where temperatures will drop into the mid 80s. The cool-down is thanks to a cold front that will march through the second half of the day on Sunday. Beyond that, temperatures skyrocket back into the 90s with high from Tuesday through Saturday likely to be unseasonably warm. We’re not talking record breaking heat, but definitely above average for this time of year. The one day that remains in question for 90s will be Thursday given the chance for showers and storms, temperatures may struggle to warm into the 90s.

DRY STRETCH COMES TO AN END: We couldn’t have asked for a better weekend forecast from Mother Nature. The dry stretch holds through Monday, but beyond that stormy weather does make a return. A couple showers and storms are likely Tuesday and Wednesday, with the best chance for unsettled weather likely to be Thursday. A stray storm is likely to end off the work week as well, but mainly dry weather is to be expected through the week with minor storm chances.

– Meteorologist Jessica Pash