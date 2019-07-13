Perry County Animal Rescue holds ‘Barks and Brews’ event

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILLER TOWNSHIP, Pa. -- Wine and beer aficionados in Perry County were helping homeless dogs in the area, at the "Barks and Brews" event.

The Perry County Animal Rescue hosted the event to showcase dogs in need of loving homes, and offered vaccines and microchipping at a low cost.

More than 300 people attended. There was live music, corn hole, and vendors there to help unleash the fun, as well as local wineries and breweries filling up some glasses.

"I think a lot of people are drawn to the animals," Danny Brown, owner of River Bend Hop Farm and Brewery, said. "They want to see what dogs and animals are for adoption. It's nice, it's a pet-friendly so they can bring their own dogs out here. We really enjoy it, we all have dogs. It's just been a lot of fun."

"It's a great event, I mean, what makes you more happy than a little face like this, and a beer," Brandy Zimmerman, a volunteer and V.P. of Perry County Animal Rescue, said.

More than a thousand dogs have been returned to the owners or rescued since the Perry County Animal Rescue started ten years go.