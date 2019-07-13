× Police: Woman facing charges after striking a vehicle and assaulting the driver in Aspers

ADAMS COUNTY, Pa. — A woman is facing charges of simple assault, criminal mischief, and harassment after she threw another woman to the ground and struck her face multiple times with her fist.

On July 8, police responded to a reported assault in Aspers, in Menallen Township.

Police say, Isabella Costa, 19, of Aspers, intentionally backed into a vehicle and then confronted the driver of the vehicle she struck.

Costa allegedly opened the vehicle door, threw the victim to the ground and began striking the victim’s face with her fist.

Costa was placed under arrest and taken to the Adams County Prison.

Her preliminary hearing is scheduled for July 17.