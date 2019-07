× Shooting in York sends one person to the hospital

YORK, Pa. — One person was taken to the hospital after a shooting in the area of Beaver and Jackson Streets around 5 p.m. Saturday, according to dispatch.

At this time it is unknown if the person who was injured is a male or female, or what their age is.

York City Police are continuing to investigate the area where it happened. All streets are open.

