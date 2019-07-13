Three fire companies in Perry County get tool for grain bin entrapment rescues

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LANDISBURG, Perry County - Rescuing local farmers from dangerous accidents just got a little easier for a few fire companies.

The Landisburg Fire Department teaming up with Shermans Dale Fire Company and Blain Volunteer Fire Company to get a grant from Nationwide Insurance and the National Education Center for Agricultural Safety. The grant paid for a grain bin rescue tube which will be used to rescue someone trapped in a grain bin.

The fire companies held an introduction and demonstration at the Landisburg Fire Department to show how important the tool is to save lives.

"This is a big agricultural area," Landisburg Fire Company system fire chief, Jason Nace, "We have a lot of farmers in our fire department. They know the importance of it, and that's why we went through trying for this grant for a couple of years. We were happy Nationwide and the education center chose us as one of the award winners. We just want to let the community know that if something does happen and there's an accident, we are here to save them."

State Representative Mark Keller and Senator John Disanto joined the fire companies for the demonstration.

The National Education Center For Agricultural Safety awards grants for grain bin rescue tubes likes this one nationwide.