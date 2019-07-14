Crews battling massive structure fire in Red Lion

RED LION, Pa. – Firefighters are battling a massive structure fire on the 1st block of Boundary Avenue. More than 25 EMS units are on scene.

Dispatch confirms the call came in shortly before 5 p.m. Sunday.

At this time it is unknown if anyone was injured, how the fire started, or how many buildings are involved.

Officials say the Red Cross is on scene.

FOX43 has a crew on the scene. This is a developing story. We’ll have more updates as information becomes available.

