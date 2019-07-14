× Early morning shooting in York sends one person to hospital

YORK, Pa. — One person was sent to the hospital with an injury after an early morning shooting inYork City, according to police.

Around 2:06 a.m. today, police were dispatched to the 200 block of Kurtz Avenue for shots fired.

Police say on Saturday the Kurtz Avenue neighborhood had their annual cookout with 200 people in attendance.

The event continued into the early hours of Sunday when an argument broke out and a man began firing numerous shots, according to police.

A female was shot once in the right leg and was taken to York Hospital for treatment.

She is currently in stable condition.

Police say a house and vehicle were also struck.

The York City Police Department is asking for witnesses to come forward with any information to help arrest and prosecute the person responsible for the shooting.

Anyone with information regarding this incident or any of the individuals involved is asked to contact the York City Police Department at 717-846-1234 or 717-849-2219, with reference to incident number 19030843.