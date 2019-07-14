× Four people displaced in Littlestown fire

ADAMS COUNTY, Pa. — Four people were displaced and one firefighter was injured at a house fire in Littlestown Saturday morning, according to fire officials.

The fire was reported around 9:34 a.m. at 33 North Queen Street, Littlestown.

Officials say a firefighter responding to the scene had to be taken to the hospital after he fell and broke his ankle.

One of the responding fire departments, Alpha Fire Company, says the house was demolished because it was in danger of collapsing.

Firefighters say four adults were displaced and only two out of the six dogs reported in the house made it out.

Fire officials estimate the total damages to be around $150,000.

The cause of the fire is listed as undetermined due to the condition of the building.

The fire is not under investigation.