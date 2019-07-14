Give A Child A Voice Foundation holds charity car show

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HALIFAX TOWNSHIP, Dauphin County - Give A Child A Voice Foundation hosted its first annual charity car show Saturday.

Eric Erdman runs the foundation. He started it after being diagnosed with a rare form of brain cancer. The foundation's mission is to put an end to bullying, child abuse, and life-threatening illnesses.

NASCAR female driver, Angela Ruch, attended the event to support her nephew's cause.

"He started this foundation in his name and wanted to raise awareness and kind of show people that they can get out there, and fight for what they believe in."

"We need to affect more lives," said Eric Erdman, "Take bullying, for example, one in five children get bullied every day. It's crazy, we need to change. With this event, I'm sure it will make a small little dent, and hopefully change some lives."

The foundation created a fitness center at Millersburg Area High School, Eric's Alma Mater. He said he hopes to keep building more at other area schools.