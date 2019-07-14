× Halifax man dies after motorcycle accident

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — A motorcyclist died on Saturday at Hershey Medical Center following a Friday night crash, according to state police.

On July 13, the Dauphin County Coroner pronounced the death of Chris Warner, 68, of Halifax.

Police say Warner sustained serious injuries on Friday night when he was struck by a car that was turning left off of US 322, in Reed Township.

According to the police report, Warner was thrown off his Harley Davidson from the impact and he was not wearing a helmet.

The driver and passengers of the car were not injured.