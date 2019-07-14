× Man dies after car crash in Hummelstown

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — A man died on Saturday following a car crash after he failed to stop at an intersection, according to police.

Police say, Mariano Muniz Gonzalez, 32, of Lebanon, was traveling northbound on North Duke Street when he drove through a posted stop sign into the intersection with Hoernerstown Road and was struck by a Chevy pickup truck.

The van that Gonzalez was driving then struck a utility post with its driver side front corner.

Gonzalez became entrapped against the utility pole and died as a result of his injuries, according to state police.

The passengers of the pickup truck and the passenger of the van did not sustain any injuries.