Mechanicsburg police locate lost 9-year-old boy

MECHANICSBURG, Pa. – Police have identified and reunited a lost 9-year-old boy with his family.

Police said they received a call around 2 p.m. Sunday about a 9-year-old boy ask for directions. The caller said the boy came to Mechanicsburg from Harrisburg, possibly the Allison Hill area, to meet a friend who lives downtown.

The caller said the boy was staying with family friends as his mother and father were taken to jail. Allegedly, the boy did not know his father’s first name, however, he knew his mother’s first name, but not her last name.

The boy did not know his address or birthday.

The incident is under investigation.