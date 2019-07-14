One “cool” day Monday before dangerous heat wave settles in!

REFRESHING START TO NEW WEEK: Despite ending the weekend on a hot note with temperatures in the upper 80s and low 90s, it didn’t feel all that bad. That’s in part thanks to the fact that our humidity remained low from a cold front that crossed through late Thursday night. That front dropped dew points into the 60s, and another cold front will cross through this evening bringing even more relief. Temperatures tonight should drop off into the low to mid 60s with dew points down into the 50s! Monday will feature plenty of blue sky, no rain, low humidity, and slightly cooler temperatures. It will be the coolest day of the week, ahead of potentially dangerous summertime heat.

SERIOUS HEAT INCOMING: Get ready for some unbearably hot temperatures and heat index values this week. Monday is our one “cool day” this week, and beyond that its 90s galore. A serious ridge will build in the upper levels of the atmosphere allowing unseasonably warm temperatures to spill in. Although I am not expecting record breaking heat at this time, it could definitely be close. Temperatures especially heat up towards the end of the next work week and into the weekend with highs likely in the mid 90s, maybe even upper 90s! Unfortunately, high humidity will make a return as well and that means heat index values will become problematic. Our feels like temperatures will be over 100 degrees, multiple days in a row which will spell problems for anyone spending time outdoors.

FEW STORM CHANCES AHEAD: Most of next week should feature dry weather, but there are some storm chances. Tuesday and Wednesday are likely to allow a couple pop-up late afternoon and early evening storms. These are your typical summertime thunderstorms, heavy down pours, but no severe threat at this time. Thursday still looks like the best day for showers and storms, but we dry up towards the end of the week as the warmest temperatures settle in!

– Meteorologist Jessica Pash