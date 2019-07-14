Organizations host ‘Recovery Float’ for people impacted by addiction

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

UPPER ALLEN TOWNSHIP, Pa. - Several hundred people celebrated recovery in Cumberland County, while giving back to the community.

New Insights 2 and Hero in the Fight hosted a "Recovery float" at the Yellow Breaches. Everyone who grabbed a tube, also grabbed a trash bag to help clean up the Creek along the route.

Both groups' mission is to help stop the stigma and change the culture of how addiction is viewed. They also provide support to anyone struggling with addiction. The day ended with a large cook out at Lower Allen Community Park, where several other local service organizations showed what they have to offer.

By the end of it all, an estimated 500 people came out to show their support of recovery.

"We want to show people you can have fun in life without the use of substances," Daniel Albert, CEO of Hero in the Fight, said. "Many of us here today did at one point feel hopeless. Myself, personally, two years ago I was homeless and I lived out the back of my truck. And today we're able to be here, give back, show that there is hope for anyone that's been impacted by addiction."

Hero in the Fight's next event is at the Harrisburg Senator's game on August 23rd. The game starts at 7 p.m. The group also plans on hosting more events in September during recovery month.