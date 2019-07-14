× Police: Lancaster woman facing charges for refusing to return borrowed vehicle

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — A Lancaster woman is facing the charge of unauthorized use of automobiles and other vehicles after refusing to return a borrowed vehicle, according to police.

The Lititz Borough Police Department filed a complaint against Shamanda Talton, 33, of Lancaster after the owner of the vehicle reported she refused to return his vehicle.

The victim said Talton has ignored his multiple attempts to get her to return his vehicle that she borrowed on July 5, police say.

Talton will be summoned to appear in court.

She is presumed innocent.