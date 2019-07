Please enable Javascript to watch this video

In tonight Weekend Album, we're highlighting some summer fun at Rocky Ridge Park in Springettsbury Township.

The photo shows Austin and Katelyn from York County. The siblings picking the perfect spot at the park thanks to the "Go York, Get Outdoors" program. They both said they like the park because of all of the hikes and many playgrounds.

If you have a fun photo, video, or event you'd like us to show off, send FOX43 an email at weekendalbum@fox43.Com. We'll do our best to show as many as we can. It just has to be local.