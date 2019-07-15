× 2 men plead guilty in connection with accidental shooting death of Red Lion woman

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — Two men entered into plea agreements Monday in connection with the accidental shooting death of a Red Lion woman in June 2017, court documents show.

Jeremy Robbins and Todd Kraft pleaded guilty to two counts of recklessly endangering another person and a single count of conspiracy – recklessly endangering another person, according to court documents. As part of their plea, charges of involuntary manslaughter and conspiracy – involuntary manslaughter were dismissed.

Robbins and Kraft were target shooting at Robbins’ residence in the 2700 block of Schell Lane, North Hopewell Township on June 24, 2017 when a bullet shattered the passenger window of a vehicle that was traveling east on Myers School Road and struck 55-year-old Nancy Folcomer.

Folcomer died from her injuries at the scene.

Robbins told police that that him and Kraft were shooting at trash in their backyard, including a hot tub and several beer cans and bottles that were stacked on top. Police said at the time that there were 12 bullet holes in the hot tub and no backstop behind.

Police noted that on scene, there were several marks on the road that indicated bullets ricocheted off the roadway.

Robbins and Kraft are scheduled to be sentenced on November 25.