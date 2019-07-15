6th Annual Ayden’s Cars for Kids raises money for local girl battling cancer

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WEST MANCHESTER TOWNSHIP, York County - More than 500 cars made their way to the York Fairgrounds for the 6th Annual Ayden's Cars for Kids on Sunday.

The cars showed off stunning looks to help Allyson, a local 4-year-old girl whose battling cancer.

Event organizer, Mariah Jemiso, said all of the money raised at the event will go to Allyson's family for medical expenses.

"It really shows these families that you are not by yourself, because when this happens to you, you just go into fear and panic right away. I do feel like at times you kind of feel like you are alone. We did go through this personally as well so we get it. We understand 100 percent. It's just mainly showing that there are people out there that have your back, we are going to support you," said Jemiso.

Jemiso said in 2018, the organization raised around $8,000. This year, Jemiso raised more than $13,000 for Allyson's cause.