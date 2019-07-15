× Aspers woman facing charges after backing into vehicle, assaulting victim

ADAMS COUNTY, Pa.– An Aspers woman is facing charges after allegedly backing into a vehicle, pulling the driver from the vehicle, and punching the victim in the face multiple times.

Isabella Costa, 19, is facing simple assault, criminal mischief, and harassment charges for her role in the incident.

On July 8 around 2:25 a.m., Costa allegedly backed into a vehicle intentionally on Center Mills Road in Menallen Township.

Then, she allegedly proceeded to get out of that vehicle to confront the driver of the vehicle she had struck.

Costa proceeded to open the door and forcefully pulled back against its hinges, which made in inoperable, according to the police release.

Then, Costa allegedly ripped the victim from the vehicle, threw them to the ground, and punched them in the face multiple times.

Costa was arrested and transported to Adams County Prison.