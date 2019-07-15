× Convicted sex offender accused of raping York woman

YORK — A 59-year-old convicted sex offender is now facing charges that he raped a woman in a York home last month.

Kenneth Haywood Harris Jr., whose listed address is York County Prison, was charged last Thursday in connection to the alleged sexual assault, which occurred on June 11 in an apartment building on the 100 block of S. Beaver St.

According to police, a resident of the building called dispatch to report they could hear someone yelling for help. The caller said the woman was yelling that she was being raped, police say.

Officers reported to the scene, heard the woman yelling, and entered the apartment, according to the criminal complaint affidavit. There, they say, officers found a naked man, later identified as Harris, getting off of a woman.

The victim told police Harris forced her to the ground and assaulted her multiple times before police arrived, the complaint states. The victim said she struck Harris in the face and unsuccessfully tried to push him off.

Harris was convicted in 1993 of a sexual assault in New Jersey. He is required to register on the Megan’s Law list of sexual offenders for life.