DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — Dauphin County District Attorney Fran Chardo confirmed to FOX43 Monday that his office is investigating the death of an inmate.

Tyrique Riley, 21, was committed to Dauphin County Prison and required hospitalization, District Attorney Chardo said. Riley died at the hospital.

Riley was in prison on aggravated assault and simple assault charges related to an incident on June 18, court documents show.