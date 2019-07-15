× Derry Township Police seek suspect in May homicide/arson case

DAUPHIN COUNTY — Derry Township Police are searching for a man charged in the death of a 49-year-old woman in May.

Calvin Lorenzo Purdie Jr., 33, is charged with homicide and arson in relation to the death of Charlotte Chaplin, 49. Police say he killed Chaplin by strangling her, then set fire to the bedroom of the home on the 500 block of West Chocolate Avenue in an attempt to destroy or conceal evidence.

Investigators on the scene of the May 23 fire noticed Purdie had visible scratch marks on his face and arms, consistent with having been involved in a recent violent struggle, police say.

As detectives continued their investigation into the arson and homicide of Chaplin, evidence implicated Purdie as the person responsible, according to police.

When Purdie found this out, he turned off his cell phone and has absconded, eluding investigators and authorities. Derry Township Police say they have obtained an arrest warrant for Purdie and are actively looking for him with the assistance of local, state and federal agencies.

Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts is asked to contact Derry Township Police at (717) 534-2202.