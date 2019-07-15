Dodging a couple storms early in the week, heat and humidity surge entering the weekend

NOT BAD INTO TUESDAY: Humidity continues to slowly climb for the rest of the afternoon and into the evening. Skies remain mostly clear through the overnight time frame. Morning lows dip into the mid-to-upper 60s ahead of a much more humid Tuesday.

DODGING STORMS: We try to dodge a passing system to the north, but a couple thunderstorms will be likely Tuesday afternoon. Most of us will stay dry. Afternoon high temperature is raised into the low-90s with continuously rising humidity. That trend continues into Wednesday and Thursday with highs in the low-to-mid 90s. Our heat index values rise to near the 100-degree mark. A couple thunderstorms with possible Wednesday with a few more widespread heading to Thursday. Stay tuned for updates. Morning lows will stay in the low-70s.

DANGEROUS HEAT: Once Thursday’s rain chance passes by, we see an overwhelming surge in heat and humidity. Both Friday and Saturday highs will be in the upper-90s. Some locations will hit the 100-degree mark but, he didn’t ask values are what’s going to be the same problem. Feels like temperature is approach the 110-degree mark finishing the week and entering the weekend. Partly mostly sunny skies will dominate. Outdoor activities, other than the pool, or to be severely limited. If you must go outdoors, make sure and stay completely hydrated all day long. This is dangerous heat with heat illness very likely if you are not careful. The high humidity and hot temperatures continuing to Sunday with a couple thunderstorms possible.

Stay “Weather Smart” with the FOX43 Weather Team all week long!

-Chief Meteorologist MaryEllen Pann