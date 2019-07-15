× Door-to-door solicitor accused of exposing himself to women after being told to leave housing development

CUMBERLAND COUNTY — Lower Allen Township Police have charged a 29-year-old man with indecent exposure, disorderly conduct, and harassment after he allegedly exposed his genitals to two female workers at a Mechanicsburg housing development.

Corey Trevor Ward was allegedly angered by the women’s requests that he leave the area, police say. He was allegedly soliciting door-to-door in the Oxford Manor development, which has “No Soliciting” signs posted on the grounds, police say.

One resident of the development contacted police at about 5 p.m. to report that a man was chasing her. The caller reported she had requested the man leave, but he refused, and began chasing and yelling at her until a bystander intervened and he ran off, police say. The caller provided a description of the suspect to police, who responded to the area to investigate.

Police say the man was described as a white male with a blue shirt, khaki pants and a colorful hat. He had afro-type hair and rotten teeth, the victim reported.

Police say they found the man, later identified as Ward, as he walked up the driveway to another home in the area and detained him for questioning.

Police later discovered that an employee of the development approached Ward as he solicited another female resident. The employee allegedly told Ward that soliciting was not allowed in the area and asked him to leave, police say. At that point, according to police, Ward became upset and began chasing the woman, yelling at her.

A second employee then approached Ward and began to chase him.

Ward responded by lighting a cigarette, dropping his pants below his knees to expose his genitals, and continuing to follow the first employee, yelling at her with his genitals exposed, police say.

Ward then allegedly fled from the scene. He was later taken into custody after police questioned him about the incident and transported to Cumberland County Prison.