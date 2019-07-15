Emily Hartridge, popular YouTube personality, dies at 35

YouTube personality Emily Hartridge died Friday, according to an announcement made on her official Instagram account.

“This is a horrible thing to have to say over Instagram but we know many of you were expecting to see Emily today and this is the only way to contact you all at once,” the post read. “Emily was involved in an accident yesterday and passed away. We all loved her to bits and she will never be forgotten. She has touched so many lives it’s hard to imagine things without her. She was a very special person.”

The London Metropolitan Police said in a press release that a woman in her 30s was involved in a crash between an electric scooter and a truck. The woman was pronounced dead at the scene. Police did not identify the woman. According to The Guardian, Hartridge, 35, was the victim in the crash. The Guardian also said the crash was Britain’s “first fatal collision involving an e-scooter.”

Hartridge began posting seven years ago, according to her YouTube page, and often posted videos in listicle form, most often titled “10 Reasons Why …” where topics ranged from sex, relationships, love, gender and life.

But she also posted about her personal life, like her freezing her eggs, her sexuality and mental health — one video was titled “Medication Sent Me Insane.”

Her latest video was titled “10 Reasons to Get a Younger Boyfriend” based on that fact that her boyfriend is eight years her junior.

Hartridge’s last Instagram post was Friday, where she discussed her reaction to a troll who asked if she was a man because of her lean-muscular physique.

“I have never adhered to societal norms and I am certainly not going to start now,” the post read.

Hartridge was also an actress, according to her IMDb page, who appeared in the short TV series “Sketch My Life” and the series “Oh S**t I’m 30.”

YouTube community reacts to Hartridge’s death

YouTube Creators released a statement on Twitter Saturday.

“We’re deeply saddened to learn about the tragic loss of a truly talented British creator, Emily Hartridge,” the tweet read. “Our thoughts and condolences go out to all of her loved ones and fans.”

Fans and fellow YouTubers also took to social media in mourning of Hartridge’s death.

“I met @emilyhartridge on a train 5 years ago, and by the end of the journey we’d shared all sorts of things about our mental health and insomnia. She was funny, kind, and open-hearted,” tweeted author Greg Jenner.

“I had the pleasure of working with Emily multiple times over the years. Emily was constantly spreading positivity,” tweeted YouTuber Spencer Owen.

“I’m really struggling to comprehend the sudden passing of my friend @emilyhartridge. She was a radiant light who always found a reason to laugh,” tweeted celebrity host Maude Garrett.

In a series of tweets, comedian London Hughes was distraught about her friend’s death.

“My friend is dead and now I feel completely sick. Rest in peace Emily hartridge,” Hughes’ tweet said.