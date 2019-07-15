Lancaster City Indie Retail week to begin Monday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LANCASTER - July is National Independent Retailer Month. In celebration, Lancaster is kicking off a one-of-a-kind shopping experience.

Downtown independent retailers hosted a launch a party for the city's first-ever Indie Retail Week. The event is a week-long celebration that features more than 80 locally-owned shops.

The retailers will line up the streets with a variety of goods and specials beginning Monday. Event organizers said the event is a perfect reminder for folks to shop local.

"It is a unique experience," said Marty Hulse, Lancaster City Indie Retail Week committee chairman, "You can experience the best customer service. You get to know the people who own the businesses. When you spend money downtown and shop local, the money that you are spending stays in the community."

Lancaster City Indie Retail Week begins tomorrow and runs through July 21.

If you plan to go to the week-long event, consider these free parking options:

Building Character will offer 2 hours of free parking with a purchase.

Parkmobile and the Lancaster Parking Authority will offer one free hour of parking for new users of the Park Lancaster or ParkMobile. New app users can redeem the discount with the promotional code "LancFreeHour." The promotion is available July 1-31.

For more information, visit the Lancaster City Indie Retail website.