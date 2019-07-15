× Lancaster County man accused of choking victim during domestic dispute

LANCASTER COUNTY — A 39-year-old Lancaster man is facing charges after a domestic incident at his residence in the early morning hours of July 9, according to Manheim Township Police.

Mensa Ocquaye Nortley is charged with strangulation, endangering the welfare of children, simple assault, and harassment in the incident, which occurred at 2:51 a.m. on the 1900 block of Geraldson Drive.

According to police, Nortley is accused of throwing the victim off the couch and onto the floor, where he held the victim down by placing his hand and all his weight on the victim’s chest. After a slight pause, he then pushed the victim down a second time and held the victim in place by pushing his shoulder into the victim’s chest, police say.

Nortley also slapped the victim in the face, according to police.

After the victim broke free, police say, Nortley allegedly caught the victim and applied a rear-naked choke hold, causing the victim to nearly lose consciousness.

Nortley then fled from the residence before police arrived.

Anyone with information on Nortley’s whereabouts is asked to contact Manheim Township Police at (717) 569-6401.