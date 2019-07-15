Man facing charges after cutting victim with knife during argument in York

Posted 10:40 AM, July 15, 2019, by , Updated at 10:41AM, July 15, 2019

YORK COUNTY, Pa.– A York man was arrested after allegedly stabbing a man during an argument.

On July 13 around 8:00 p.m., police responded to the 300 block of East College Avenue in York for a reported stabbing.

Upon arrival, police spoke with the victim who said that he had been drinking with Kervin Cruz-Medina.

He said that an argument began over a car he had sold Cruz-Medina, and that argument turned physical.

At some point, Cruz-Medina allegedly pulled a knife and cut the victim in the forehead and the hand.

The victim was taken to Memorial Hospital for treatment of the injuries, and Cruz-Medina was arrested a short time later.

