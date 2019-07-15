× Maryland man accused of raping woman he met on dating site

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — A Maryland man allegedly raped a woman whom he met on a dating site.

The sexual assault occurred in November, after the two went out to dinner in New Freedom.

Police wrote in the charging documents that 32-year-old Haris Muhammad and the victim went back to the victim’s truck after dinner so they could get coffee somewhere. The woman advised that Muhammad started to kiss her outside of her truck and she didn’t mind, but then Muhammad started “getting pushy and wanted to do more.”

The two talked about going to one of their places but neither worked. The victim talked about going to a hotel, but Muhammad refused, saying that it was too expensive. Muhammad then mentioned to the woman about having sex in one of their vehicles. She refused. They then agreed, charging documents say, to just kiss in her truck.

During that time, Muhammad allegedly raped the victim and became aggressive, causing the woman to hit her head on the side on the door. The victim then screamed and Muhammad backed off, according to charging documents. She then told him she wanted to leave but he grabbed her keys.

The woman then got out of the truck and when Muhammad asked her to talk in his vehicle, she obliged because he had her keys.

When the two got in the car, the victim asked for her keys and Muhammad gave them to her. When the woman turned to place her keys in the purse, Muhammad exposed himself and forced the victim to perform oral sex on him.

The victim then got out of the vehicle and left and told her friend about the sexual assault. She was taken to a hospital to have an exam completed, charging documents say.

Charges of rape, involuntary deviate sexual intercourse, sexual assault, indecent assault and indecent exposure were filed against Muhammad on July 3. He was arraigned that day.