Mechanicsburg man facing charges after allegedly assaulting infant

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa.– A Mechanicsburg man is facing charges after he allegedly assaulted an infant numerous times.

Jeremiah Detwiler, 23, is facing aggravated assault on a child, endangering the welfare of children, and reckless endangerment, among other related charges.

On July 13, police began investigating the report of an injured infant child.

Police say they found that the child had suffered numerous serious injuries that were consistent with repeated abuse.

An investigation determined that Detwiler had caused those injuries, authorities say.

On July 14, Detwiler was arrested and transported to Cumberland County Prison for processing and arraignment.