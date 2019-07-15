Neighbors set up GoFundMe, collect items for 22 people impacted by fire in York County

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RED LION, YORK COUNTY, Pa. -- 22 people in York County lost their homes to fire Sunday evening. The American Red Cross is now helping them.

Flames engulfed those 4 houses on Boundary Avenue in Red Lion; 17 adults and 5 children are impacted in total.

Volunteers with the Red Cross are helping with their most urgent needs - getting the families food, clothing, and temporary places to stay.

Neighbors say they're also doing what they can to help.

Firefighters say it was an accident; flames sparked because of an overloaded electrical outlet in a kitchen.

Skywatch 43 captured what is left today - an estimated $540,000 worth of damage.

"As you can imagine, losing everything in a fire is a devastating experience so our volunteers are well-trained and skilled in how to help residents impacted step by step," said Lisa Landis with the American Red Cross Greater Pennsylvania Region. "For a community like Red Lion to have 22 individuals, it's certainly a big number. Life doesn't return to what it was before this happens, but we can help them put the pieces together to get back on their feet."

Just up the road, the Sugar Rose Bake Shop is also helping. Owner Crystal Caron donated every sweet treat on her shelves to the families.

"My daughter got hit by a car last year. A lot of people in the community really came together to help us so I was just trying to do what I can to give back," explained Caron. "We donate day old stuff to 18th South Youth Ministries and Bell Family Shelters."

The Sugar Rose is now an official collection site for monetary donations, gift cards, and items for the families.

"I wish I could do more for the families. It's devastating when families lose their homes and everything they have. I just hope that more people in the community will help out in any way that they can even if it's just sharing it with people," she added.

The Sugar Rose will be hosting a cake decorating workshop on Saturday at 6 p.m. Caron says all the money raised from that event will go directly to help the affected families.

You can sign up for the event here.

According to Eventbrite, tickets range between $35-$45.

There is also a GoFundMe set up by neighbors who want to help.