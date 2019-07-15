× New Jersey man arrested after he allegedly cut victim with knife during argument

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — A New Jersey man was arrested last weekend after police say he cut an individual with a knife during an argument.

Around 8:10 a.m. Saturday, police were called to the area of the 800 block of Eichelberger Street in Hanover for a disturbance where the victim was cut with a knife, charging documents say.

Police arrive on scene and met with the victim who advised that a black male, later identified as 29-year-old Jermaine Wharton, “jumped” him, displayed a knife with a “6-inch blade” and then cut his right arm. The victim added that that he knew the person was staying at the Clearview Motor Inn.

Police identified the defendant and saw him walking on Eichelberger Street at 8:54 a.m. Wharton was then detained and read his Miranda Rights.

According to charging documents, Wharton admitted to having engaged in an argument with the victim over $20 that he was owed but denied using or displaying a knife.

Police say two pocket knives were found in Wharton’s pockets.

He has been charged with possession of weapon, simple assault and harassment, court documents show.