Phillies sign 1B Logan Morrison to minor league deal

PHILADELPHIA– The Phillies have added a veteran they hope will provide some pop off the team’s bench.

The team has agreed to a minor league deal with veteran 1B Logan Morrison.

A left-handed hitter, Morrison, 31, struggled with the Minnesota Twins in 2018, hitting a lowly .186.

However, he did provide some pop with 15 HR’s and 39 RBI’s.

Morrison will report to the team’s AAA club in Lehigh Valley to get some at-bats before the team considers calling him up to the Major Leagues.