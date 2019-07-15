Phillies sign 1B Logan Morrison to minor league deal

Posted 8:59 AM, July 15, 2019, by , Updated at 09:00AM, July 15, 2019

MINNEAPOLIS, MN - JUNE 10: Logan Morrison #99 of the Minnesota Twins rounds the bases on his two-run home run against the Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim during the first inning of the game on June 10, 2018 at Target Field in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (Photo by Hannah Foslien/Getty Images)

PHILADELPHIA– The Phillies have added a veteran they hope will provide some pop off the team’s bench.

The team has agreed to a minor league deal with veteran 1B Logan Morrison.

A left-handed hitter, Morrison, 31, struggled with the Minnesota Twins in 2018, hitting a lowly .186.

However, he did provide some pop with 15 HR’s and 39 RBI’s.

Morrison will report to the team’s AAA club in Lehigh Valley to get some at-bats before the team considers calling him up to the Major Leagues.

