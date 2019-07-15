Phillies sign 1B Logan Morrison to minor league deal
PHILADELPHIA– The Phillies have added a veteran they hope will provide some pop off the team’s bench.
The team has agreed to a minor league deal with veteran 1B Logan Morrison.
A left-handed hitter, Morrison, 31, struggled with the Minnesota Twins in 2018, hitting a lowly .186.
However, he did provide some pop with 15 HR’s and 39 RBI’s.
Morrison will report to the team’s AAA club in Lehigh Valley to get some at-bats before the team considers calling him up to the Major Leagues.