Pleasant Monday ahead before dangerous heat gradually builds through the week!

BRIEF HUMIDITY BREAK: Monday brings a brief break from the heat and humidity, but still expect the summertime warmth! The morning starts quite comfortable with lower humidity levels and temperatures to start. Readings begin in the 60s for most, but some locations to the far north and northwest start in the upper 50s! There’s plenty of sunshine, and that lasts through the rest of the day. Just a few clouds are expected. Temperatures reach the middle to upper 80s. Humidity levels are up just a touch during the afternoon, but they remain in check. Skies turn partly cloudy through the night. Temperatures fall into the middle to upper 60s. Humidity levels turn muggier.

MORE HEAT & HUMIDTY, FEW T-STORMS: The heat and humidity crank up starting Tuesday. It’s a muggier start, and humidity levels continue to slowly increase throughout the day. Leftover moisture way out west from Barry interacts with a warm front that crosses through Central PA, and it brings the chance for a couple thunderstorms. The heat returns too. Expect temperatures in the upper 80s to lower 90s, with heat index values in the lower to middle 90s. Wednesday brings the chance again for a couple thunderstorms as the leftover moisture from Barry continues to weaken and moves this way. Temperatures are in the lower 90s, with heat index numbers in the middle 90s. Thursday brings our best chance for isolated thunderstorms out of this. Temperatures reach the upper 80s to lower 90s, with heat index values in the middle 90s.

UNCOMFORTABLE WEEKEND HEAT: The end of the week and the weekend brings some of the hottest temperatures so far this summer season! Shower and storm chances are gone by Friday, allowing for toasty sunshine to spike temperatures. Readings reach the middle to upper 90s! With soupy conditions in place, expect heat indices near 110 degrees! Saturday brings more of the same, with an extremely low chance for a pop up thunderstorm. Temperatures are back in the middle to upper 90s, with heat index values near 110 to 115 degrees. Sunday temperatures come down a touch, but it’s still very hot. Readings are in the middle 90s with the chance for a couple thunderstorms. Humidity levels remain very uncomfortable, with heat index numbers ranging from 105 to 110 degrees.

Have a wonderful Monday!

-Andrea Michaels