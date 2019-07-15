× Police investigating deadly crash at Lititz Pike and Chester Road in Lancaster County

LANCASTER COUNTY — Manheim Township Police are investigating a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of Lititz Pike and Chester Road that killed a 37-year-old Lancaster man.

According to police, the crash occurred at 6:25 p.m., and involved a motorcycle and a pickup truck.

The motorcycle was traveling north on Lititz Pike when it collided with the pickup, which was driving east on Chester Road, police say. The driver of the motorcycle was taken to an area hospital, where he later died of injuries sustained in the crash, according to police.

Police have not yet released the victim’s name.

The intersection was closed for several hours Sunday night while police investigated the crash. Anyone who witnessed the crash is asked to contact Manheim Township Police at (717) 569-6401.