Police seek help in identifying prescription fraud suspect in Lancaster

LANCASTER COUNTY — Manheim Township Police are seeking help in identifying a woman who passed off two phony prescriptions at a Lancaster Township pharmacy.

According to police, the pictured woman entered a CVS Pharmacy on the 1200 block of Millersville Pike at about 7:26 p.m. on July 8. She presented two fraudulent prescriptions for controlled substances, obtained the medications, and left the store.

Anyone with information on the woman’s identity is asked to contact Manheim Township Police at (717) 569-6401.