Police seek man wanted in connection to early Sunday shooting in York that left one woman injured

YORK — Police are searching for a man wanted in connection with a shooting at a neighborhood cookout that injured one person early Sunday morning in York.

Khalic Rayquan-Mo Cross, 25, has been charged with one count of aggravated assault and more than 100 counts of recklessly endangering another person after the incident, which occurred on the 200 block of Kurtz Avenue.

Cross is accused of firing several shots during an argument at the event at about 2 a.m., police say. One of the shots struck a 47-year-old York woman in the right leg, police say. The victim was transported to an area hospital for treatment.

A house and a vehicle in the area were also struck in the shooting, police say, and a large crowd was present at the scene at the time of the incident.

York Police are still investigating the incident, and are seeking tips from anyone who witnessed it. Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to contact the York City Police Department using any of the following methods. Please reference Incident number 19030843. Tipsters can remain anonymous.

Call York County Crime Stoppers at 755TIPS

York City Police Tip Line at 717-849-2204

York City Police Department at 717-846-1234 or 717-849-2219