Police: York man stabbed brother-in-law during argument over car sale

YORK — A 28-year-old York man has been charged with aggravated assault and simple assault after stabbing his brother-in-law during an argument Saturday on the 300 block of East College Avenue, according to York City Police.

Kervin Cruz-Medina, of the 300 block of East Poplar St., stabbed the victim during an argument that began over a car the victim had sold to Cruz-Medina, police say. The argument turned physical, and Cruz-Medina allegedly pulled a knife and cut the victim in the forehead and hand, according to police.

The victim was taken to Memorial Hospital for treatment.

Cruz-Medina was arrested a short time after the incident, which occurred around 8 p.m.