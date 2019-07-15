Police: York man stabbed brother-in-law during argument over car sale

Posted 12:07 PM, July 15, 2019, by

YORK — A 28-year-old York man has been charged with aggravated assault and simple assault after stabbing his brother-in-law during an argument Saturday on the 300 block of East College Avenue, according to York City Police.

Kervin Cruz-Medina, of the 300 block of East Poplar St., stabbed the victim during an argument that began over a car the victim had sold to Cruz-Medina, police say. The argument turned physical, and Cruz-Medina allegedly pulled a knife and cut the victim in the forehead and hand, according to police.

The victim was taken to Memorial Hospital for treatment.

Cruz-Medina was arrested a short time after the incident, which occurred around 8 p.m.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.