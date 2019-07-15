× Report: Sixers, Ben Simmons agree on 5-year, $170 million contract extension

PHILADELPHIA — The Philadelphia 76ers have worked out a new, five-year contract extension with Ben Simmons that will pay the All-Star forward $170 million, according to PhillyVoice.com.

The former No. 1 overall draft pick joins star big man Joel Embiid as a max contract player, PhillyVoice reports. Embiid signed a five-year, $147 million extension with the 76ers last fall.

Philadephia has also handed out big-money deals to Tobias Harris (five years, $180 million) and Al Horford (four years, $109 million) this summer.

A former NBA Rookie of the Year, Simmons was voted to the All-Star Team this season, even though his well-documented struggles with finding a consistent shooting stroke for his jump shot continued.

PhillyVoice claims Simmons is on the path toward becoming a perennial All-Star and All-NBA Player — especially if, as offseason rumors contend, that new jumper is coming along.

“He has made big improvements in his game,” Harris said in a recent report about his offseason work with Simmons. “His jump shot is really good, he has confidence to shoot it, and I just kept telling him there in his workouts, to have the confidence to shoot it and don’t get discouraged if you miss. This is where you build that type of confidence. It was a good sight to see.”